OCEAN CITY -- Unsatisfied with the denial of an appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeal, attorneys for the plaintiffs challenging Ocean City’s ordinance prohibiting female toplessness this week petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit earlier this year denied a request for…
Read More »
SNOW HILL – Despite an emergency regulation approved by the state’s school board this week, mask requirements will continue in Worcester County’s public schools for now. The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve a rule that would allow mask mandates to be lifted if certain COVID-19 metrics are met. Here in Worcester…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY -- While the proposed Margaritaville Hotel and Resort complex planned for an entire ocean block does not appear to officially be dead, it is certainly on the back-burner. Late last summer, the Ocean City Planning Commission reviewed the conceptual plans for the proposed Margaritaville Hotel and Resort, which, if approved, would encompass virtually…
Read More »
BERLIN – A new holiday lights tour will showcase the town’s brightest homes next week. The Berlin Chamber of Commerce this week announced plans for the “This House is Lit Berlin Christmas Tour.” Residents who have decorated their homes are invited to include their house on the chamber’s holiday tour guide map. “In the midst…
Read More »