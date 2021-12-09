The Ocean City Center For The Arts And The Art League Of Ocean City Hosted December’s First Friday

by

Community A

The Ocean City Center for the Arts and the Art League of Ocean City hosted December’s First Friday art opening last week. To the left, Leighton and Rebecca Moore attended the opening to support their daughter, Rachel Weppner, a new intern for the Art League of Ocean City. Below left, Carol Ward won first place for her photograph in the Annual Members Juried Show. Below right, Kim Klabe won second place for her painting in the Annual Members Juried Show.

