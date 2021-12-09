Supreme Court Petitioned To Hear OC Topless Ordinance Challenge OCEAN CITY -- Unsatisfied with the denial of an appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeal, attorneys for the plaintiffs challenging Ocean City’s ordinance prohibiting female toplessness this week petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit earlier this year denied a request for… Read More »

State Outlines Pathways For Schools To End Mandatory Masks; No School System In State Qualifies At This Time SNOW HILL – Despite an emergency regulation approved by the state’s school board this week, mask requirements will continue in Worcester County’s public schools for now. The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve a rule that would allow mask mandates to be lifted if certain COVID-19 metrics are met. Here in Worcester… Read More »

Margaritaville Developer Puts Project ‘On Hold’ For Now OCEAN CITY -- While the proposed Margaritaville Hotel and Resort complex planned for an entire ocean block does not appear to officially be dead, it is certainly on the back-burner. Late last summer, the Ocean City Planning Commission reviewed the conceptual plans for the proposed Margaritaville Hotel and Resort, which, if approved, would encompass virtually… Read More »