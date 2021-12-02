Retired Educators Collect Toys, Winter Wear For Salvation Army

Wicomico Retired School Personnel Association, formerly Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel, collected toys and winter wear for the Salvation Army Holiday Distribution. Pictured are Judy Davis, community service; Nadine Teter, member; Cheryl Kennedy, luncheons; and Stewart Soper, treasurer.