Fager’s Island was the first bar and restaurant on the bayside in what was then the growing midtown area of Ocean City in 1975.

John Fager changed the look of the typical local bar scene by adding large glass windows and a magnificent view of the Assawoman Bay at sunset. He combined good music and fine food with a relaxed Key West-style atmosphere and the rest was history.

Over the next several decades, the midtown bayside would grow to host several popular bars and restaurants, but Fager’s was the first.

Fager would later add two hotels to his operations as well as launch another successful brand in the Bad Monkey Bar and Grill in Ocean City and West Ocean City.

Photo courtesy of John Fager