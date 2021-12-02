BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team was well-represented when the Bayside South awards were announced last week including Offensive Player of the Year honors for quarterback Ashten Snelsire.

The Seahawks went 8-4 on the season and won two state playoff games before bowing out. Snelsire was outstanding all season and earned Bayside South Offensive Player of the Year honors when the conference awards were doled out last week. Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Wicomico’s Jayce Freeman.

Joining Snelsire on the All-Bayside South First Team were Zimere Handy, Brycen Coleman, Luke Mergott, Luke Scott, Jerry Grant, Marqui Henry, Kresen Muir, Logan Bradshaw and Brogan Eastlack. Earning All-Bayside Second Team honors from Decatur was Daegon Risser.

Earning Honorable Mention from Decatur were Caden Shockley, Gavin Solito, Duncan Ely, A.J. Trimble, Khi Reid, Logan Tapman, Mike Rayne, Joe Buxbaum, Henry Brous, Austin Airey, and R.J. Brittingham.