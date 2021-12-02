Earlier this year, local artist Laura Jenkins visited Worcester Preparatory School to give a two-day Plein Air presentation for the fifth grade. She returned on Oct. 25 to help students create a water color painting of their own in WPS’s garden. At left, students pictured, front from left, are Vivian Spraul, Reed Grinestaff, Kaylin Zervakos, Artemiy Klimins, Emery Hammonds, Hannah Coyle and Samuel Poffenberger; middle row, Caroline Burbage, Zane Freih, Ella Conev, Kylee Hutton, Brax Giardina, Londyn Davy and Remy Leverage-Frye; and, back, Lower School Art Teacher Rebecca Tittermary, Sophia Mealy, Samuel Hafeli, Collin Hastings, Soren Poulsen and Jenkins. Right, Spraul, Zervakos and Hastings find the right color matches for their paintings.