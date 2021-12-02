Shore Gives More Breaks New Record With $300K Donated SALISBURY – The seventh annual Shore Gives More campaign raised a record-breaking $300,249 for 117 Lower Shore nonprofits this week. On Tuesday, more than 2,599 donations were made during the seventh annual Shore Gives More campaign. Each year, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) assists nonprofits in Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties in… Read More »

Latest Berlin Building Renovation Design Gains HDC Support BERLIN – With updated renderings presented this week, the Berlin Historic District Commission approved renovation plans for the building at the corner of William and Pitts streets. Though the commission okayed the changes to the former Goober’s Restaurant building last month, that approval was contingent on a look at updated renderings. Commission members said this… Read More »

OC’s Planned Wage Increases Aimed At Addressing Staffing Woes; Changes To Boost Payroll By $800K OCEAN CITY -- In an effort to recruit and retain employees during decidedly challenging times, resort officials this week approved accelerated increases in the pay grades for full-time and part-time town staffers. Ocean City’s full- and part-time employees could see modest increases in their paychecks after the Mayor and Council this week approved adjustments to… Read More »