Thngs to do

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Dec. 3: iPad Basics

From 10 a.m.-noon at the Ocean Pines library branch questions can be answered how to use or set up iPads. Drop in with questions.

Dec. 4: OC Christmas Parade

Beginning at 11 a.m. with an extended route from Old Landing Road to 120th Street in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway.

Dec. 4: WPS Holiday Bazaar

Worcester Preparatory School will host its 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar on a Saturday this year from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the school’s field house.

Dec. 4: Sports Cards, Memorabilia Show

A Legends Sports Show featuring a sports cards and memorabilia show will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Westside Route 50 Shopping Center next to Hooper’s Crab House. An autograph session with Orioles Hall of Famer Al Bumbry will be held from 2-4 p.m. Later a night of sports talk with featured guests Bruce Laird, Ken Singleton, Al Bumbry and Tom Davis will be held with a dinner buffet. For tickets call Wayne Littleton, 410-723-2842, believeintomorrow.org.

Dec. 4: Christmas Bazaar

Stevenson United Method Church will host from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with vendors, a bake table, vegetable beef soup, pulled pork sandwiches, silent auction and white elephant table.

Dec. 4: Brass Quintet Concert

Freeman Arts Pavilion will host a holiday concert with the University of Delaware Brass Quintet at its office. This free performance, which will begin at 3 p.m., will feature a mix of light classics and holiday pops. It will be held on the lawn of the nonprofit’s office, located at the main entrance of the Bayside community. Attendees should bring their own chairs. To register, visit freemanarts.org.

Dec. 4: Christmas Concert

The Capital Ringers led by Artistic Director Linda Simms, will perform a live free concert at 7 p.m. bringing in the holidays with over 200 bells and hand chimes at the Community Church at Ocean Pines.

Dec. 5: Symphony Show

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony will hold a holiday show at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Proof of vaccine must be shown to attend.

Dec. 5: Salisbury Christmas Parade

Mountaire Farms presents the 75th Annual event, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees. Rain date is Sunday, December 12. The event begins at 1 p.m. with local bands, first responders, elected officials and more. The new parade route will start at Poplar Hill Ave. and run west up E. Main Street crossing to W. Main Street and ending at Mill Street.

Dec. 5: Museum Open House

The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum will host a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festive event is open to the public, and admission is free. In addition to open tours of the museum, a lineup of holiday activities promises to entertain visitors of all ages. https://www.ocmuseum.org/events/holiday-open-house.

Dec. 7: Pearl Harbor Day

Salisbury University history professor Dr. Dean Kotslowski will talk about Pearl Harbor on the anniversary of the event. 6 p.m. Zoom. Worcesterlibrary.org.

Dec. 9: Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 5 and older will be held Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. at the Atlantic Health Center.

Dec. 10: Annual Christmas Concert

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host at 6:30 p.m. featuring the church’s handbell choir, praise team and local talent. An offering will be taken for Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health.

Dec. 10: Christmas Concert

At 7:30 p.m. the Pine Tones Chorus will present their Christmas Concert at Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City, Baltimore Ave. and 4th Street. Classical favorites will be highlighted. The Pine Tones Chorus includes about 40 singers from Ocean Pines, Ocean City and nearby areas. June Todd and Jenny Anderson are the group’s co-directors. Guest musicians will include Len Rubin, percussionist, and Tom Baione playing string bass. Admission is free and an offering will be received. After the concert, guests may enjoy refreshments in the church social hall.

Dec. 11: The Polar Express

Wear your pajamas to see the movie at Flagship Cinemas. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with movie beginning at 10 a.m. Concessions will be open. Suggested donation of $5 at the door to benefit Buckingham Elementary PTA.

Dec. 11: Comic Con Returns

Held at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, the convention features an exciting selection of guests and events sure to be a big hit with attendees. Special guests from the worlds of comics, TV, and more will be on hand to meet guests and sign autographs. Along with meeting guests, attendees will have access to anime screenings throughout the day, informative and entertaining panels, video game tournaments, a costume contest with prizes, and over two hundred booths full of geeky goods and independent content creators. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission charge of $10 (kids under 9 free with paying adult).

Dec. 11: Tea With Santa

Poplar Hill Mansion’s Tea with Santa will be held from 1-4 p.m. Bring your children or grandchildren to have peppermint tea, punch and a bag of cookies and have a visit and picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. See the house fully decorated for the holiday season with the theme of The Polar Express. The event is free, but photos with Santa are $5 per mailing address (photos will be mailed after the event) with all proceeds going towards the preservation of Poplar Hill Mansion. Walk-ins welcome.

Dec. 11: Desserts with Santa

Located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville UM Church will host an outdoor event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Families are welcome to bring their child for pictures and desserts.

Dec. 11-12: Santa’s Train Wonderland

Delmarva Discovery Museum will present from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy the train displays and decorations throughout the museum. Photos with Santa, who will arrive on the dock of Cypress Park on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

Dec. 27-29: Bus Trip

The 50+ Senior Center in Ocean City at 104 41st Street, is planning an overnight trip to Cape May. Contact Siggy at 410-289-0824 for further information.

Dec. 31: OC NYE Fireworks

Promptly at midnight at Northside Park after a walking trail of Winterfest of Lights. Admission fee to Winterfest applies, fireworks free.

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Concert

The Ocean City Performing Arts Center will host a brief meet and greet with Ocean City officials followed by a free concert.

Jan. 7: Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a cash bingo at the main station. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45. Regular games begin at 7. Twenty regular games, two specials and jackpot. 50/50. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your tickets.