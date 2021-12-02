Barrett Named Conference Player Of Year

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team was rewarded for an outstanding fall season with several players named to the All-Bayside South teams including Player of the Year honors for James Barrett.

The Seahawks went 11-3 on the season and won their opener in the state 3A-South playoffs before falling to rival Bennett. When the All-Bayside awards were announced last week, Barrett was named Player of the Year in the conference. Wicomico’s Kory Lowe was named Coach of the Year.

Joining Barrett on the All-Bayside South First Team was defender Justin Hicks. Forward Brogan Eastlack, who also served on Decatur’s outstanding varsity football team this season was named to the All-Bayside South Second Team. Earning Honorable Mentions from Decatur were Miguel Cervantes, Sean O’Halloran, Owen Knerr, Colling Bunting and Gabe Geiser.

