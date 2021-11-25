Lower Shore Land Trust’s Patton Speaks At Lions Meeting

by
Lower Shore Land Trust’s Patton Speaks At Lions Meeting

The Ocean City Lions Club recently welcomed Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT) Executive Director Kate Patton to discuss current initiatives to support trails, pollinators, conservation and the management of invasive species. Patton, left, is pictured with OC Lions President Scott Stark, who provided a donation to the LSLT.