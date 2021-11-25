OC Lions Donate To Lions Vision Rehabilitation Foundation

The Ocean City Lions Club donated $1,500 to the Lions Vision Rehabilitation Foundation to support low vision research and rehabilitation. The foundation partners with the LVR Rehabilitation Center at the Wilmer Eye Institute of The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. Pictured are OC Lion Past President John Topfer, President Scott Stark and Past President Mike Hooper.