New Crosswalk Coming To Berlin's Route 113 Intersection BERLIN – A crosswalk is coming to Route 113 at its intersection with Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin. Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) officials confirmed this week that plans were underway for the installation of an automated pedestrian signal at a crosswalk on Route 113. The intersection is crossed regularly by pedestrians going to…

Ocean Pines Officials Discuss North Gate Improvements OCEAN PINES – Officials in Ocean Pines are looking to improve the appearance of the North Gate entryway. Suggestions for improving the North Gate bridge and the surrounding area were presented to the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors last Saturday. Citing homeowner complaints, Director Frank Daly called on the association to make several enhancements…

Though No Official Recommendation Yet, OC Planning Commission Majority Supports Margaritaville OCEAN CITY – Ocean City officials again delayed a decision regarding a Margaritaville Hotel and Resort proposed for the former Beach Plaza Hotel site. The Ocean City Planning Commission met Tuesday to continue deliberations regarding a 13-story hotel and conference center. The Margaritaville complex would encompass most of the city block between 13th and 14th…