The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) welcomed 24 new members this month. Pictured, back from left, are Tim Arnett of ERA Martin, Christian Bonebrake of Atlantic Shores Sotheby’s, Ryan Basch of Coldwell Banker, Lisa Jackson of Engel & Volker, Cassie Stuart of Sheppard Realty, Coastal Association of REALTORS® President Grace Masten, Kasey Riddle of Keller Williams, Lisa Lebow of Engel & Volker, Ron Harris of Atlantic Shores Sotheby’s, Amanda Manning of Coldwell Banker, Ryan Finnegan of SVN Miller, Jenny Catron of Engel & Volker, James Briddell of ERA Martin; and, front, Brandon Green of Engel & Volker, Brent Esham of Esham Real Estate, Gailynn Mullins of Keller Williams, Bethany Alaniz of Coldwell Banker, Barbara Derrickson of Coldwell Banker, Lila Goodwin of Keller Williams, Amy Coy of Berkshire Hathaway and Shelly Kingsbury of Charis Realty. New members not pictured were Logan Burke of Keller Williams, David Capobianco of ERA Martin, Andrea Laurenzano of Keller Williams and Craig Lynch of Atlantic Shores Sotheby’s. Submitted Photo

New Members Welcomed

BERLIN – The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) welcomed 24 new members during new member orientation on Nov. 4.

New member orientation is a requirement for all members of Coastal. Attendees are introduced to services provided by the association. The class is held quarterly.

“We are very excited to welcome 24 new members to the Coastal. This is one of the largest new member classes we have held in a while and is evidence of how strong the market is. We wish them all the best of luck in their new career,” said Coastal President Grace Masten.

Professors Recognized

SALISBURY — The International Leadership Association (ILA), the largest global organization for leadership scholars and practitioners, recently announced Salisbury University’s Drs. Chrys Egan and Sherry Maykrantz as Women and Leadership Award winners.

They will receive their honors at the annual Women and Leadership Conference in June 2022, in Portsmouth, England.

Egan, associate dean and professor of communication in the Charles R. and Martha N. Fulton School of Liberal Arts, received the ILA Women and Leadership Outstanding Practice with Local Impact Award for her years of mentoring work with the Youth Innovation Academy, Peer to Peer Women’s Circle, Mosaic Mentoring and Office of Undergraduate Research and Creativity Activity (OURCA).

She has served as past chair of the ILA Women and Leadership Committee and past president of the Popular Culture Association in the South, and is second vice president of the Maryland Communication Association. She is co-editor of Pathways into the Political Arena: The Perspectives of Global Women Leaders. She also has earned SU’s President’s Diversity, Outstanding Faculty, Alumni Faculty Appreciation, Outstanding Research Mentor, and Distinguished Faculty awards.

Maykrantz, assistant professor of public health in the College of Health and Human Services, received the ILA Women and Leadership Outstanding Scholarship for Emerging Scholars Award. Since earning her Ph.D. in 2017, she has published seven journal articles on a variety of topics including the role of trust in information and cognitive resources in shaping health protective behaviors. She also has published on self-leadership and coping. She has delivered 10 academic conference presentations on important public health issues. Her grants include U.S. Department of Health and Human Services support to address opioid addiction, and an International Programs Grant to lead a study abroad course on drug relations in Portugal. She serves as chair of the SU Student Research Conference Committee and has earned an SU Libraries Information Literacy Partner of the Month Award.

The ILA brings together professionals from every sector, discipline and profession across the globe to produce rigorous research, cultivate a deeper understanding of the world and generate new insights into how to exercise effective leadership. These awards recognize Egan and Maykrantz’s dedication to practicing leadership in their respective disciplines and their commitment to supporting diverse leadership.

Annual Award Recipients

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore honored four award recipients and celebrated annual grant-making efforts at its Annual Meeting and Report to the Community on November 5th. The foundation celebrated a total of $5.1 million in grants made in fiscal year 2021, including more than $542,000 in scholarships to local students.

“While the need for nonprofit assistance has been both tremendous and unique this past year, the Community Foundation has been able to grow, connect donors and resources, and act as a leading philanthropic resource for our community,” says CFES President, Erica Joseph. “The continued generosity of our friends, partners, donors, and volunteers have allowed us to create incredible impact on the Lower Shore community, for which we are thankful.”

The Mary Gladys Jones Volunteer of the Year Award was awarded to Martin Hutchison for championing the community’s homeless, youth, and nonprofits in a selfless, dedicated, passionate, and resourceful way. Always one to step up wherever needed, often without being asked, he has touched the lives of countless organizations and individuals. In 2015, he established the Camden Community Garden which has created a major impact through hosting school classes, encouraging citizens to garden, and promoting healthy nutrition. With his guidance and mentorship, several other community gardens are thriving throughout the Lower Shore. He has stepped up as leader of the food group for Tri Community Mediations’ Vulnerable Population Task Force, helped the development of Newton Community Center, and mentors students at Pinehurst Elementary School. Martin is the Pastor of Community of Joy Church and manages Community of Joy’s Community Emergency Shelter Project each winter. For his unwavering dedication and love for the local community he will receive a $1,000 gift to designate to the charity of his choice.

The Nonprofit Award of Excellence honoring Richard A. Henson was awarded to The Ward Museum of Wild Fowl Art. As a leader in the cultural heritage field, the Ward Museum is a constant source of education and advocacy for the region’s arts and culture for visitors of all ages. Established in 1968, the organization attracts locals and tourists to the Eastern Shore as it creates opportunities for learning about artistic traditions, community heritage, and connections to the natural environment. In FY19, more than 12,000 visitors flocked to events and exhibitions. During the COVID19 pandemic the staff adapted and got creative. They reworked their programming, exhibits, and events to fit the virtual world, including virtual festivals, weekly story time and crafts for preschoolers, virtual field trips with inquiry kits for hands on learning, virtual after school STREAM programming, and much more. For their dedication to providing truly unique experiences of nature, art, heritage, and folklife to the Lower Shore, The Ward Foundation will receive $5,000 to support their work.

The Frank H. Morris Humanitarian Award was awarded Peggy Bradford for her massive community impact, compassion, and generosity that knows no bounds. Bradford has worked to enhance the quality of life of seniors, caretakers, and family members in our area, along with advocating for animals. She served as Executive Director of MAC for 37 years and is a board member for the Salisbury Kennel Club. She helped create the “MAC Loves Pets on Wheels”, a project to provide pet food, health and training tips, and other resources for the home-bound senior pet owner. An individual of many talents, she has shared her grant writing skills with many organizations and secured funding for the Ocean City Elks Lodge, Meals on Wheels of Worcester and Wicomico Counties, and more than $200,000 for Chesapeake Housing Mission. Through her years of service, she has impacted the lives of thousands in the community, and her kindness, patience, humility, and willingness to help others is unparalleled. For her dedication to making her community a better place Bradford will receive a $1,500 gift to designate to the charity of her choice.

The Chairman’s Award was presented to Jim Thomas. He has been a CFES board member for 11 years. During this time, he has supported and mentored CFES staff, junior board members, and has served on five CFES committees, including the Executive Committee. As evident by his additional and concurrent leadership positions on several other organizational boards, he is dedicated to the betterment of the local community. Thomas is always kind and positive, asks important questions, and brings about effective solutions to community challenges. From helping to serve lunches at a summer youth program, to Chairing the Board of Directors for two years, he has made it his mission to serve alongside the staff, fellow volunteers, and our community partners throughout their tenure. Thomas is the epitome of a servant leader and his years of dedication and service have been invaluable to the Community Foundation.