4th Graders At Ocean City Elementary Kick Off March Madness Book Project

Ocean City Elementary fourth grade students Hunter Rodriguez, Sofia Valle Diaz, Yaretzi Castro-Gutierrez, Mason Kramer and Logan Quick recently helped kick off the fourth grade March Madness Book Project. Fourth grade students will be responsible for reading 16 books in the coming months and will vote for their favorites in March.