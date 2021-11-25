Worcester Prep Seniors Build Roller Coasters In Physics Class

by
Worcester Prep Seniors Build Roller Coasters In Physics Class

Teacher Jenn Corron’s Senior College Prep Physics class at Worcester Prep met in the lab to build roller coasters. The project kicked off their study of kinetic and potential energy after their recent trip to Busch Gardens, Williamsburg. Minimum requirements included an 8 second “ride”, a working loop and limited materials. Pictured with their coasters are Charlotte Catapano, Kate Abbott, Josie Miller-Gonzalez and Camden Rayne.