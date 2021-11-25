Dine And Dash, DWI Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last weekend after first running out on his check at a downtown restaurant and later found allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Around 9 p.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a restaurant at 35th Street for a reported male leaving without paying his check. While the officer was arriving, Ocean City Communications advised the male suspect had left the restaurant parking lot in a red sedan with Delaware tags and drove away at a high rate of speed, according to police reports.

The officer arrived and met with the restaurant manager, who reportedly told police the suspect, later identified as Mario Magana-Zavala, 27, of Newark, Del., had left the business without paying his check. The manager told police he attempted to stop Magana-Zavala, but he backed up his vehicle in the parking lot and drove away fast, according to police reports. The manager presented the officer with Magana-Zavala’s check, which included three Fireball shots, one top-shelf Long Island Iced Tea and a pizza totaling nearly $49.

The manager told police Maganta-Zavala had been talking with other patrons about where he was staying and mentioned a hotel on 43rd Street. The officer responded to the hotel and located a red sedan with Delaware tags in the parking lot. The headlights and brake lights were activated and the driver and lone occupant, later identified as Maganta-Zavala, was in the front seat with the engine running and his hand on the gear shift.

The officer approached the vehicle and determined Maganta-Zavala exhibited signs of intoxication, according to police reports. Maganta-Zavala reportedly told police he had been sitting in the vehicle for about 30 minutes, and admitted to having a couple of alcoholic beverages throughout the evening.

Maganta-Zavala told the officer he had been at another resort bar before driving to “some pizza place” and then returning to his hotel, according to police reports. He agreed to submit to field sobriety tests, which he did not complete to the officer’s satisfaction and he was arrested for driving under the influence at that point.

While in the intoximeter room, he made several unsolicited statements such as “It’s my fault,” and “I’m a little intoxicated, I’m not going to lie,” and “I listened to my friends,” among others, according to police reports.

When questioned about the restaurant check, Maganta-Zavala admitted he did not pay for his dinner and that he was upset with himself for that, according to police reports. Maganta-Zavala told police he believed another male in the restaurant was going to pay for his dinner. He was charged with theft and DWI.

x

Vase Tossed At Girlfriend

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested on assault charges last weekend after allegedly throwing a phone and a ceramic vase at his girlfriend during a domestic incident.

Around 6:40 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to an apartment building on 12th Street for a reported domestic assault. Officers met with a female victim, who advised she came home around 4 p.m. and saw her boyfriend, later identified as Morris Sheehan, 65, of Ocean City, sitting on the front porch swing, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Sheehan had been drinking alcohol and that he had been going through her phone. When the victim told Sheehan he could not use her phone anymore, he became angry and threw the phone at the victim, striking her, according to police reports.

Sheehan reportedly started calling the victim names and at one point, threw a ceramic vase or pitcher at her, according to police reports, causing it to break and give her cuts on her right hand. The victim told police Sheehan then started coming at her, but he slipped and fell between a couch and the hallway, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Sheehan became more enraged when she could not pick him up from the floor. When OCPD officers arrived, Sheehan was still sitting on the kitchen floor with lacerations on both of his hands and forearms, according to police reports. OCPD officers called for Ocean City EMS to respond to treat Sheehan, but he refused to go to the hospital, according to police reports.

Sheehan reportedly told officers he had been drinking, but he never physically hit the victim. Sheehan told police he did throw something at the victim, but did not remember what, according to police reports. Based on the evidence, OCPD officers arrested Sheehan and charged him with second-degree assault.

x

It’s Johnny, Not John

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested last week for first throwing trash on the ground on a downtown street and then allegedly lying to police about his identity and age.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed a male suspect stumbling on the sidewalk on Sunset Drive. As the officer watched, the suspect, later identified as John McKay, 19, of Ocean City, threw a large white object, later determined to be a whiteboard, onto the public sidewalk, in close proximity to parked vehicles that could have been damaged.

According to police reports, McKay made no attempt to throw the object in a trashcan that was just a few feet away from him. McKay then jogged away from the item toward Philadelphia Avenue. The officer reportedly yelled for McKay to stop. McKay looked at the officer in full uniform and then continued stumbling away from the officer, according to police reports.

The officer reportedly yelled to McKay to stop at least four more times, and caught up to him at the corner of Robin Drive and Philadelphia Avenue. McKay exhibited signs of intoxication, according to police reports. The officer told McKay the reason he was being detained, but he denied throwing anything on the ground, according to police reports.

McKay reportedly told the officer he did not believe the officer had seen him throw anything on the ground. The officer invited McKay to walk back to the area where he had thrown the object on the ground and McKay accepted the offer, according to police reports.

While walking back, the officer asked McKay what his name was, and he responded Johnny McKay. The officer asked McKay if Johnny was his legal name that would appear on his license or identification, and McKay continued to insist his name was Johnny.

When the officer asked McKay for his date of birth, McKay simply replied 23 without any dates, according to police reports. The officer reportedly showed McKay the item he had seen him throw on the ground and McKay picked it up and attempted to throw it in a nearby trashcan, but was advised not to. The officer asked McKay if it was his whiteboard, or if he had found it. McKay told the officer he had never seen the item before, according to police reports.

OCPD officers had reportedly dealt with McKay in the past and knew he was lying about his name and age, according to police reports. Ocean City Communications confirmed his legal name was John McKay, and that his date of birth confirmed he was 19 and not 23. McKay was arrested and charged with intoxicated endangerment, littering and fraud to avoid prosecution.

x

Not Guilty On All Charges

OCEAN CITY — A local man charged in July after allegedly assaulting a female victim was found not guilty recently of all charges.

On July 27, Rocky Kimbrew, 59, of Ocean City, was charged with second-degree assault following an alleged domestic incident in the resort. In October, Kimbrew was found not guilty on all the charges against him in District Court.

x

Officer Assaulted

OCEAN CITY — A Burtonsville, Md. man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a resort police officer attempting to remove him from a residence where he was not wanted.

Around 8 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Rusty Anchor Road for a welfare check. Officers spoke with a female complainant who advised her ex-boyfriend later identified as James Thompson, 45, of Burtonsville, was in her residence without permission.

The complainant also advised Thompson had made suicidal and homicidal threats against her new boyfriend, although she did specify how Thompson planned to carry out the alleged acts. The complainant also advised Thompson was in possession of the three-month-old puppy he could not care for.

OCPD officers went to the unit and made contact with Thompson, and he invited them in. The officers explained why they were questioning. When they told him they were informed he was not on the lease and needed to leave, he got up from his position on the couch and became aggressive, and walked toward the officers.

When an officer put his arm straight out to stop Thompson’s advance, Thompson reportedly swatted the officer’s arm away. At that point, officers attempted to place Thompson under arrest, but he continued to be aggressive, according to police reports. Thompson grabbed an officer and pulled his jacket until he eventually had to be taken to the ground.

Thompson was finally subdued and handcuffed. He was charged second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

x

Hotel Disorderly Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Bethany Beach man was arrested last weekend after allegedly causing a disturbance in and around a downtown hotel.

Around 1 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a hotel on 32nd Street for a reported disorderly male. The officer met with the front desk clerk, who advised a male suspect identified as Alexander Petrillo, 24, of Bethany Beach, had exited the hotel and walked toward the beach. OCPD officers canvased the beach for Petrillo, but were unable to locate him.

While searching the area near one hotel, Ocean City Communications advised Petrillo had been seen at another nearby hotel. OCPD officers responded to that area and were approached by another unidentified male to reportedly told police “You have help me, this guy over there won’t leave me alone and he’s being really aggressive.”

According to police reports, the victim appeared to be clearly shaken up and scared by his interaction with Petrillo. By now, Petrillo was on the opposite side of Coastal Highway, but he crossed over the roadway toward the officers. He reportedly exhibited signs of intoxication. OCPD officers learned before Petrillo had entered Ocean City, he had been escorted out of the casino in Berlin by Maryland State Police. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.