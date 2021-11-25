Saltwater Lacrosse Attend Aloha Gatorfest Tournament In baltimore

by
The Saltwater Lacrosse Club’s 2026 team, comprised of players from in and out of the resort area, last week traveled to the Aloha Gatorfest Tournament in Baltimore and swept three games to take the tournament championship. The Saltwater Lacrosse won the title game in dramatic fashion over a tough Integrity team. Pictured above, the local girls were all smiles after the championship win.

Photo by Jennifer Kauffman

About The Author: Shawn Soper

