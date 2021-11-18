OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved on first reading an ordinance approving the purchase of two parcels along Route 611 to facilitate safety upgrades for one of the runways at the Ocean City Municipal Airport.

On Monday, the Mayor and Council had before them an ordinance on first reading to authorize the purchase of real property with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airspace near the municipal airport. The two parcels are directly north of Runway 02-20 along Route 611 in West Ocean City.

Because the parcels in question are within designated FAA airspace, they are subject to removal and control of obstructions as directed by the FAA and the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA). The Mayor and Council in September approved negotiations to begin the process of acquiring the properties.

Because the two parcels are adjacent to the Ocean City Municipal Airport and the north end of Runway 02-20, the land will be preserved with vertical aviation obstructions removed, which may include the removal of trees or the trimming of tree tops.

The combined purchase price for the two parcels from the current property owner Lower Shore Land Trust is $850,000. However, it was pointed out the lion’s share of the funding could be grant-eligible through the FAA and the MAA.

“Just to remind everyone, this is eligible for 90% grant funding I believe,” said Councilman John Gehrig. “Isn’t that right?”

City Solicitor Heather Stansbury said she wasn’t entire sure the exact amount of grant funding available, but believed the majority of the funding could come from federal and state grants.

“The purchase is grant-eligible,” she said. “FAA guidelines are being followed so grant funds can be pursued. I believe the town is going to apply for everything that is available to them.”

Stansbury deferred to Public Works Director Hal Adkins, who confirmed the town was going to pursue all grant funding available for the acquisition of the two parcels adjacent to the airport. The council voted unanimously, with Councilman Peter Buas absent, to approve the ordinance on first reading. Council President Matt James clarified the reason for the acquisition of the two parcels near the airport for the public record.

“For the public, this is an important acquisition for the operation of the airport,” he said.