BERLIN – The school system has changed student quarantine protocols.

In a message to parents Monday, Superintendent Lou Taylor outlined changes to the student quarantine practices for Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS). Students now will have a modified seven-day quarantine option if they meet certain eligibility requirements.

Lauren Williams, the school system’s coordinator of health services, confirmed in an email this week that on Oct. 28, the Maryland Department of Health provided updated guidance to schools that included options for modified quarantine.

“WCPS has adopted a modified quarantine because it provides a safe option to use layered mitigation strategies to allow students who qualify for the modified quarantine to remain in school,” she said.

According to Taylor’s announcement, beginning Nov. 15 WCPS added a modified quarantine. Students eligible will be able to attend school but must not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, must wear their face mask properly and must be tested on days 1,3,5 and 7 of the modified quarantine period.

“Students on modified quarantine are prohibited from participation in any afterschool programs for the duration of the modified quarantine,” Taylor said. “This includes afterschool academies, athletics, clubs, and other extracurricular activities.”

Williams said the modified quarantine would be used when applicable.

“The modified quarantine is only permitted for situations when students have close contacts with other students while fully masked on school property or school transportation,” she said. “Due to our commitment to safety protocols, we have been able to avoid close contacts in most situations other than transportation.”

Taylor noted that students exposed to COVID-19 didn’t have to take advantage of the modified quarantine.

“We do recognize that some families may not feel that the modified quarantine is the best option for their child,” he said. “In the instance that you decline to have your child participate in modified quarantine when it is offered, he or she will be required to quarantine at home and the absence will be marked as an excused medical absence.”