OCEAN CITY — One of two suspects arrested last May in connection with a drug distribution ring out of various resort hotels pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in jail, all but five of which were then suspended.

Melody Hines, now 33, of Selbyville, pleaded guilty in Worcester County Circuit Court last week to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. She was sentenced to 10 years, of which five were suspended. Hines was also placed on supervised probation for three years upon her release.

Last February, the Ocean City Police Department’s Narcotics Division initiated a controlled dangerous substance investigation into Hines, who was reportedly selling heroin and fentanyl out of various Ocean City hotels. Last May 19, OCPD officers observed Hines run a red light uptown on Coastal Highway and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, officers requested K-9 assistance and the department’s K-9 Jappie and his handler responded to scan the vehicle. During the scan, Jappie gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During the subsequent search, OCPD officers recovered over 200 bags of fentanyl and over $600 in currency.

Hines was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I narcotic, possession with intent to distribute a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. Also arrested in connection with the investigation was Eddy Roundtree, 53, of Lincoln, Del. Roundtree faces the same charges as Hines. Roundtree is scheduled to appear for trial on Jan. 6.