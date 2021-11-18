Dennis William Leonard

OCEAN CITY — Dennis William Leonard, age 47, born July 17, 1974, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Born in White Plains, N.Y., he was the son of the late Arthur Peter Leonard. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Cherico Leonard of Somers, N.Y., and wife Bronwyn Humphrey Leonard, son Rife Cherico, and daughter Brittyn Lyra, all of Ocean City. Also surviving is a brother, Arthur Peter Leonard of Putnam Valley, N.Y., and a sister Suzanne Corrado (Anthony) of Mahopac, N.Y. Also surviving are his nephews and niece, Aiden Arthur Leonard, Victoria Nicole Corrado, and Anthony Corrado III.

Dennis was a graduate of Lakeland High School located in Shrub Oak, N.Y. class of 1992 where he excelled both on the football and lacrosse fields. Dennis was a graduate of Salisbury University’s Class of 1997 where he achieved two NCAA National Lacrosse championships with back-to-back undefeated seasons. Dennis was employed by Quest Diagnostics headquartered in Secaucus, N.J. He was a Neurology Sales Account Executive working directly with healthcare providers throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and Delaware.

He was an active coach for Beach Lacrosse coaching many years for Dolphins and Saltwater in Ocean City. Dennis was an avid hunter and skier. He enjoyed hunting in Maryland, Delaware, and in his hometown Putnam Valley, N.Y. He cherished his skiing trips that he took with his children at Hunter Mountain, N.Y., Mt. Snow, Vt., Killington, Vt. and Jackson Hole, Wy.

Dennis enjoyed watching football and lacrosse with family and friends. He loved fishing, boating, biking, running and enjoyed spending time with his loved Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Dune. But most of all Dennis loved his family and friends; he was grateful for each and every one of them. Dennis was a huge part of this community and touched so many lives. He will be missed immensely.

A wake will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A formal service will be held in New York, family to announce at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salisbury University Foundation for men’s lacrosse, PO Box 2655 Salisbury, Md. 21801, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at PO Box 22324, New York, N.Y. 10087.

Phillip R. Lewis, Sr.

SELBYVILLE — Phillip R. Lewis, Sr., age 76, of Selbyville, Del. and formerly of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Seasons Hospice in Wilmington, Del.

Phil was born in Salisbury on Dec. 19, 1944 to the late Sewell Lewis and Mildred Rodney Lewis. Phil graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1962. Phil was an Army Vietnam Veteran and proudly served from 1963 to 1966.

Following his military service, Phil held various jobs over the years with the most enjoyable being a truck driver.

Phil is survived by his loving companion of 26 years, MaryJane (Collins) Bennett; his sister Joan Willey; two daughters Tracey Bounds (Ron) and Dana Layfield (Kelly); his son Phillip R. Lewis, Jr. (Farin); 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family Lisa Bennett Ashman (John).

Phil was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. He will be remembered as a person always willing to help anyone, especially in their time of need. Phil was a member of the American Legion Post #123 and a member of the VFW.

A celebration of Phil’s life with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way Millsboro, Del.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Legion Post #123 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, Md. or to the Roxana-Zion United Methodist Church 35914 Zion Church Church Road Selbyville, Del. 19945.

James C. Walton III

BERLIN — It is with deep sorrow we mourn the sudden passing of James C. Walton III (Jay), 71, of Berlin on Nov. 7, 2021.

Jay was born Aug. 6, 1950 and was the son of Margaret Custer Walton and James Coady Walton, Jr. He was a wonderful, devoted husband to the love of his life, Pat Walton.

He graduated Fishburne Military School and lived on the Eastern Shore of Maryland his entire life. He was employed for over 20 years at Rommel’s Ace Hardware in Ocean City. Prior to Ace Hardware, Jay worked as a manager at MAB Paints & Coatings in Fenwick Island, DE. Those who knew Jay well would agree that while he was a quiet pillar of strength, he had a strong and fierce passion for his family and was a giving soul. He was always available to lend an ear to those whom he cared about and had an infectious laugh.

Jay was immensely proud of his two sons, Brian (Liz) and Jason (Beth) Walton, of the wonderful men and fathers they became. He will be especially missed by his three grandchildren Kellen (11), Bella (11) and Carter Walton (7). Through his long marriage to Pat, he also became a stepfather to Candy Brantner, a loving grandfather to his two step-grandsons Jeremy and Chris Brantner and a great-grandfather to two beautiful girls, Memphis (7) and Rowen (6), who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mabel Whisenhunt Stepp of Hampton, TN and brother-in-law Coy Whisenhunt (Kelley) of Valley Forge, Tenn.

His ultimate joy and greatest pride was taken in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved the simple aspects of life and could often be seen grilling dinner for the family, setting off fireworks with his sons, on the boardwalk with his grandkids, enjoying quiet dinners with his wife or simply watching his favorite TV shows like Jeopardy or The Big Bang Theory. Jay enjoyed fishing and the ocean and loved watching the storms roll in at the beach. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed nothing more than teasing his daughter-in-law, Liz, for being a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

A small private funeral will be held in Tennessee and Jay will be laid to rest in Blevins Cemetery in Roan Mountain, Tenn. off Tiger Creek Road, next to Pat’s father, Oscar J. Whisenhunt. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held locally on a later date.

The family has appreciated all the love and support they have received during this time. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to assist the family with the unexpected funeral expenses feel free to send donations to Rainbow Condominium, c/o Pat Walton, 11200 Coastal Highway, Unit 107, Ocean City, Md. 21842 (please make checks payable to Pat Walton).

Audrey Abbott Anderson

BETHANY BEACH — Audrey Abbott Anderson of Bay View Park, Bethany Beach Del. passed away at the Lake Salisbury Hospice on Nov. 4, 2021 at the age of 95.

Born in Southhampton, England Oct. 26, 1926 she traveled to America on the Queen Mary in 1946. She was preceded in death by her first husband H.W. Abbott and second husband Phillip Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter, Terri Burns (Charlie) of Hilton Head, S.C., and son Geoff Abbott (Carole) of Bethany Beach, Del., four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Audrey or Nan as she was known to her family loved being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

No services will be held at this time.

Irene B. Pino

OCEAN PINES — Irene B. Pino, age 84, of Ocean Pines, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at home.

Mrs. Pino was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and was the daughter of the late Maria Edwardo.

She retired from the World Health Organization as a procurement officer. Irene was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by five sons, John A. Pino, Joseph L. Pino (Patty) and Charlie A. Pino all of Berlin, Robert A. Pino (Niki) of Centreville and William C. Pino (Jennifer) of Tyaskin; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albino Pino.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin, Md. 21811. Friends may call one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

