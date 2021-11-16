Guests to the bayfront Marlin Fest are pictured last summer. Photo courtesy of Marlin Fest's Facebook page

OCEAN CITY — After a two-year trial run at the 3rd Street park, Marlin Fest, the offsite event associated with the White Marlin Open in August, is moving to the beach at the Inlet.

In August 2020, with COVID-related restrictions in distancing and gathering sizes still in effect, White Marlin Open (WMO) producers came up with a modified plan to open a venue for spectators at the downtown recreation complex between 3rd and 4th streets on the bay. The downtown venue included a large LED screen streaming the weigh-ins from traditional host Harbour Island and open waterfront areas along the bay from which spectators could view the boats returning to the scales along with other amenities.

Last year, with COVID restrictions eased, WMO officials brought back a more-formalized edition of Marlin Fest at the 3rd Street park with the LED screen for viewing weigh-ins from host Harbour Island along with vendors, food sales, alcoholic beverage sales and other amenities at the satellite viewing area for the tournament. The event was a success with many spectators choosing to view the tournament from a wide-open venue rather than cramming into host Harbour Island.

On Monday, however, the Mayor and Council had before them on the consent agenda a request to move Marlin Fest to the beach at the Inlet and a portion of the Inlet parking lot. Typically, items on the consent agenda are passed as a matter of course with little discussion or debate and such was the case on Monday with the request to move Marlin Fest to the Inlet next August.

The downtown recreation complex between 3rd and 4th streets is in the early phases of a complete renovation and redesign and the area to the west closest to the bay is part of the first phase, thus making it unavailable for Marlin Fest next August. Sasha Motsko and Madelyne Rowan, representing the WMO, were on hand to answer any questions about the proposed event. In response to a question from Councilman Mark Paddack, Rowan explained the large LED screen would be positioned on the beach facing west so spectators could watch the tournament action against the backdrop of the ocean and participating boats returning to the scales at host Harbour Island.

Marlin Fest will include sponsor and vendor tents, White Marlin Open and Marlin Fest retail tents, food trucks, and drink sales including beer, wine and liquor. The town’s contribution would be rather minimal, including the typical traffic barricades, trash cans and portable fencing similar to what the town typically provides at host Harbour Island.

Before the council voted unanimously to approve the move of Marlin Fest to the Inlet, officials reviewed some concerns from staff about the safety of the site. According to the staff report, concerns were raised about the sale of alcohol on the beach at the Inlet where ocean currents are typically strong. Staff also raised concerns about spectators climbing on the Inlet jetty and its typically slippery rocks.

WMO officials shared those concerns and have taken steps in the planning stage to address them. For example, according to the agenda packet on the move for Marlin Fest to the Inlet, the organizers would use fencing around the entire perimeter of the event, including along the jetty where no one could access it. Organizers would also provide a strong security presence stationed along the event’s footprint to ensure no spectators could take alcohol out of the Marlin Fest designated area.

Mayor Rick Meehan questioned if the town would be reimbursed for parking revenue at the Inlet lot lost because of the event’s footprint. It was determined that detail would be worked out through the formal Memorandum of Understanding process, but the organizers were amendable to reimbursing the town for the lost parking revenue.

If approved, the event will require a franchise agreement resolution. Because Marlin Fest at the Inlet is essentially a new event, additional assets and support may be needed from the town, which would be charged back to the promoters. WMO promoters would pay the town $1,425 in private event fees, along with asset and support fees at both the Inlet and Harbour Island for a total contribution to the town of $4,443.

Tent permits will be required as well as a detailed layout of tent locations. In addition, food trucks will require Maryland inspection certificates and will be inspected by the Office of the Fire Marshal upon their arrival. Fenced areas of the beach at the Inlet will be required to provide access for the Beach Patrol to the ocean and the jetty.

Marlin Fest is set for the week of the White Marlin Open, from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 12.