The Haley family is pictured in a file photo at the Ocean CIty-Berlin Rotary Club's Christmas tree sale.

BERLIN – For the first time in more than two decades, the Ocean City- Berlin Rotary Club will not be selling Christmas trees along Route 589.

A shortage of trees prompted the club to give up its longstanding tree fundraiser in Ocean Pines. Instead, members are hoping to raise the money they use for scholarships through other fundraisers, including a Giving Tuesday campaign on Nov. 30.

“For the first time ever we’ve created a Giving Tuesday button for our website,” said Margaret Mudron, the club’s treasurer. “We’re hoping if we share our story maybe our friends will make a donation.”

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club began selling Christmas trees in the 1990s, taking over a tradition started by the Rogers Family, whose Rainy Day shop was then adjacent to Campbell’s Cottages. When Don and Mabel Rogers’ son died unexpectedly, they asked club members if they wanted to take over the Christmas tree sales. Mudron said the club agreed and began using the proceeds from the sales to provide scholarships to Stephen Decatur High School seniors in memory of Chris Rogers. Since 2000, the club has awarded $65,000 in scholarships.

When Dan Harris, the club’s Christmas tree chairman, called to order this year’s trees, however, he was advised the farm only had large trees. They didn’t have the 265, 6-7 foot Fraser firs the club typically buys.

“I called over 27 tree farms,” Harris said. “No one has trees this year.”

According to Harris, during the last recession farmers didn’t plant as many trees as in years past. Because they take about 10 years to grow, there’s now a shortage, he said.

District Governor Elect Cliff Berg said the trees the club found that were available had doubled in price. Club members were also hesitant to switch farmers and not know the quality of the product they’d be selling.

“We don’t want to sell a bad product,” he said.

Taking the various factors into account the club made the decision to not proceed with this year’s tree sale. Berg said that with aging members, the labor-intensive fundraiser has probably reached its end permanently. The club is pursuing plans for other fundraisers instead—bingo in 2022, hot chocolate sales next month in Berlin, increasing its presence at Flags for Heroes in Ocean Pines, and taking part in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30.

Berg noted that during pandemic, other clubs had been forced to cancel or change their fundraisers.

“For the most part they’ve been successful,” he said. “I think we will be as well.”

He and other club members are sorry to end what has become a tradition for many in the area.

“This became a family event for people,” he said. “Kids would run around between the trees, they’d get their picture taken.”

Harris agreed, recalling the ornaments families often made with the piece of wood trimmed from their tree’s trunk, and said the community had been very supportive.

“It was fun for everybody,” Harris said. “People looked forward to seeing us, we’d look forward to seeing them.”

Tree sale or not, club members are hopeful the community will continue to support the scholarship program. To donate on Giving Tuesday, visit www.ocberlinrotary.com. Next month, club members will be selling hot chocolate as a fundraiser at Berlin’s Merry Market on Dec. 11 and 12.