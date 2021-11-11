SALISBURY – Pay increases for substitute teachers and the implementation of early dismissal days highlight the school system’s efforts to address teacher burnout.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin presented the Wicomico County Board of Education with several measures addressing workforce shortages and mental health.

“There are shortages in all employee groups, from bus drivers, substitutes, custodians, paraprofessionals, and the teacher candidate pool is almost nonexistent …,” she said. “While words of encouragement are always helpful, we must address this issue with tangible measures to address the burnout and to show our employees we value them, and we care about their mental health and wellbeing.”

Hanlin said the school system’s leadership team had spent considerable time thinking of ways to address employees’ needs and was recommending two initiatives. The first, she noted, was a pay increase for substitute teachers.

“First, we must begin to address the substitute shortage,” she said. “With a fill rate of 39% daily, on average, many classes are not covered by substitutes, and administrators are forced to ask paraprofessionals and teachers to cover for their colleagues. This phenomenon leads to increased burnout and more teachers taking time off.”

The second measure, she added, was an adjustment to the school calendar to allow for one early dismissal day each month, beginning Nov. 23 and continuing through May.

“These days would involve in-person instruction in the morning with a mid-day dismissal for students,” she said. “Teachers and staff would utilize the afternoon for planning and other mental health activities.”

While she recognized parents’ concerns, Hanlin asked for their patience and understanding.

“We fully recognize this change in the calendar could result in challenges for some parents who may need to find additional childcare,” she said. “However, we ask for parents’ understanding as we ensure that our staff is able to best meet the needs of our children through a focus on their mental health. Our staff needs our understanding and patience now more than ever after 20 of the most challenging months in the history of public education.”

With no further discussion this week, the school board voted unanimously to Hanlin’s recommendations. Hanlin noted scheduling for the seven half-days would be announced in the coming days.

“The seven half days we are recommending putting in the calendar would begin the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and there would be one strategically placed each month on the calendar,” she explained. “Those dates will be announced within the next day or so because we know parents need to plan.”

Hanlin this week also announced the closure of the school system for the three administrative days scheduled Dec. 27-29, as well as changes to administrative days leading up to the Christmas holiday.

“Finally, while it doesn’t require board action, I am announcing this evening that our school system will be closed for the three days that had previously been work days for administrators, Dec. 27 through 29 …,” she said. “And the three work days for administrators leading up to the holiday, when students and teachers are not in our buildings, December 20 through 22, administrators will be permitted to work from alternative locations.”

She continued, “To our staff, we hear you. These measures are just some of what we are considering, and we will continue to consider ways, along with the board, to provide all employees with tangible measures to recognize your needs and to demonstrate how we value your contributions to our system during these very stressful times.”