OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this month approved the low bid for the annual street paving program, which came in under budget.

Last week, the Mayor and Council received bids for the annual street paving contract. Each year, the town budgets $2.5 million for the continued street paving project, during which streets and roads throughout the resort are identified and prioritized on a rotating basis.

When the bids were received last week, they were all over the map with a low bid of $550,000 and a high bid of over $1.1 million. On Nov. 1, the council unanimously approved the low bid of $550,000, which came in under the $600,000 that was budgeted for fiscal year 2022.

While the accepted bid of $550,000 comes in under the budgeted amount for fiscal year 2022, the town’s street paving program is supplemented from other sources. For example, the town this year will receive $642,000 from state highway user funds and another $765,000 from the town’s share of casino revenue will be dedicated to the street paving program. The balance comes out of the resort’s general fund.

The funding covers the actual milling and repaving of the streets selected this year. It also covers a myriad of other street-related projects including, but not limited to, storm drain pipes, catch basins, sidewalk replacements, bricks, grates, frames, labor and other materials.

In other good news, the also approved the low bid for a new uninterrupted power source (UPS) system at the Public Safety Building. The UPS system is essentially a backup power source for essential operations at the Public Safety Building when there are power outages.

The UPS system was budgeted at $110,000. When the bids for the new UPS system were opened last week, the low came in at around $85,000, while the high bid came in at around $128,000, with a third bid about right in the middle. Based on staff recommendations, the council unanimously approved the low bid of $85,000 for the new UPS system.