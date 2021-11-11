BERLIN – Berlin Historic District Commission officials approved changes to the building at the corner of William and Pitts streets.

The commission on Wednesday approved improvements to the building that formerly housed Goober’s Restaurant. The approval is contingent on several conditions as well as a final look at updated renderings.

“I’d like to do something to make it look better,” property owner Jack Burbage said.

Last month, the commission continued a hearing regarding improvements proposed for the corner building after expressing concerns regarding the planned alterations. HDC members said they wanted to be sure any improvements fit the town’s historic nature.

Members resumed the discussion of the building last week and quickly advised Samantha Pielstick, Burbage’s property manager, that several aspects of the building rendering needed to be adjusted. Carol Rose, chair of the commission, expressed frustration that the improvements weren’t encompassing Burbage’s entire property. Instead, they address only the space to be occupied by the new restaurant, 410 Social Eatery and Barroom.

Burbage told the commission he wasn’t sure what businesses would be occupying the property as a whole and didn’t want to make changes that wouldn’t suit.

“We’d hate to do something and have to tear it apart in a year,” he said.

He said he didn’t object to the changes the HDC had suggested for the old Goober’s space.

“We’ll do what you want within reason,” he said.

Rose said she hoped Burbage would really improve the property, as its appearance has deteriorated.

“Jack, you’ve got the reputation in the community when you do a project it’s always beautiful, it’s all well done,” she said. “We’re kind of looking for that for this.”

Burbage agreed the building needed improvements but said he had to consider the cost.

“The problem I’ve got a little bit is the economics of it,” he said. “The rents in Berlin aren’t what the rents are in Ocean City and Bethany … You don’t expect to make a lot of money on it, but you don’t want to lose money. It needs fixing up, it’s been long enough. The town looks good. They’re doing a fantastic job promoting the town. We just need a parking garage. I’ve been saying that for years, I can’t get any traction.”

The commission voted 5-1, with Rose opposed, to approve the changes contingent on updated drawings and with various conditions. Among those conditions are repaired stucco, no additional cornices and no changes to the windows.