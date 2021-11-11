OP Chamber Celebrates Opening Of New Pines Visitor Center

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of its new Ocean Pines Visitors Center located at 11047 Racetrack Road last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by President/CEO Kerrie Bunting, center. In August the chamber moved to the location, affording it greater public visibility, more office space and a proper conference room, which Steven Sweigert of Mitchell & Hastings Financial Services has sponsored the conference room. Submitted Photos