Berlin Council Approves Nine-Hole Disc Golf Trial Run At Park BERLIN– Town officials approved a trial run for a nine-hole disc golf course at Stephen Decatur Park. The Berlin Town Council this week voted 4-1 to allow Eastbound Disc Golf to set up a nine-hole course at Stephen Decatur Park. The pilot program will allow the equipment to remain in the park until Sept. 30,…

Watermen, Elected Officials Meet Over Offshore Conflict; Commercial Fisherman's Conch Pots Destroyed By Wind Farm Survey Boat OCEAN CITY -- There was a brief confrontation last week between a local commercial fishing boat and an offshore wind survey vessel, which ran afoul of the fishing boat's gear, resulting in a meeting this week with elected officials. Last week, a US Wind vessel surveying offshore was outside the designated lease area and ran…

Worcester Agencies Working Through Police Reform Measures SNOW HILL – In the wake of the sweeping police reform measures approved in Maryland this spring, law enforcement agencies are now wading through the practicalities of implementing the changes. Increased costs, unanswered questions and more training demands are among the challenges local law enforcement agencies are facing as they try to meet the new…