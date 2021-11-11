Eastbound Disc Golf members were granted permission to set up a nine-hole disc golf course at Stephen Decatur Park. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN– Town officials approved a trial run for a nine-hole disc golf course at Stephen Decatur Park.

The Berlin Town Council this week voted 4-1 to allow Eastbound Disc Golf to set up a nine-hole course at Stephen Decatur Park. The pilot program will allow the equipment to remain in the park until Sept. 30, 2022.

“This is really about the community being able to go out there and play this,” Councilman Troy Purnell said. “One more aspect to the park.”

Members of Eastbound Disc Golf hosted three trial events in the park earlier this year and approached the council in September about setting up a course for a temporary period so the public could experience the sport. The council at that time delayed a decision, citing concerns about the course and the fact that the group’s nonprofit status was not yet official. The disc golf group kicked off this week’s presentation by apologizing for remarks made during their last meeting with the council.

“First I want to say we’re very grateful to be here before you tonight,” Shawn Johnson said. “In our previous meeting, the spirit of the dialogue kind of got awry and we want to apologize for our part in that. we want to move forward. The parties that kind of contributed to that, they’ve moved on to their own ventures. I think it’s for the best for everyone.”

He said the group, which now had its 501c3 status, had adjusted the proposed course layout to nine holes and avoided the pond area, as the council had suggested.

When asked if they planned to hold events if the equipment was installed, Johnson said they would like to.

“It’s not about money,” Johnson said. “It’s about showcasing this project.”

Staff said that if the group held events, they’d have to be approved by municipal officials, just as events held by Worcester County Recreation and Parks were.

In response to concerns about the course’s proximity to Route 113, Johnson said there hadn’t been any issues with discs landing in the road during the group’s trial events.

“The advantage is newer players can’t throw as far,” he said.

Resident Shane Warren expressed concerns about disc golf being allowed at a park that was primarily used by young children and those interested in the walking path.

“There’s other places this is fit for,” he said.

Johnson said disc golfers were cautious when playing near others.

When Warren pointed out that an inexperienced player could make a throw that resulted in someone getting hurt, Johnson said the purpose of the trial period was to see if there would be problems.

“Certainly if something were to happen, that would cease the trial right there,” he said.

Resident Tony Weeg praised the disc golf concept but encouraged the nonprofit group to make a straightforward donation to the town at the end of the trial period rather than pursue a complicated license agreement.

Purnell made a motion to allow Eastbound Disc Golf to set up a nine-hole course in Stephen Decatur Park until Sept. 30. The motion passed 4-1, with Councilman Dean Burrell opposed. Mayor Zack Tyndall said the group would work with the town’s attorney on a written agreement.