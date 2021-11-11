3 Decatur Girls’ Lacrosse Players Sign Letters Of Intent

by
Seahawks Soaring: Three senior Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity lacrosse players this week signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level in college next year. Pictured above from left are Emma Meyer, Darby Moore and Meredith Eitel. Coming next week are more pictures, profiles on the players and where they are headed next.

Photo by Shawn Soper

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.