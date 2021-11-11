Arrest After Disturbance

OCEAN CITY — A local woman was charged with multiple accounts of second-degree assault last week after first causing a disturbance at an uptown motel and then moving over to a nearby restaurant where the aggressive behavior continued.

Around 6:55 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a restaurant at 126th Street for a reported disorderly female. Upon arrival, the officer met with the restaurant’s owner and a female employee at the establishment’s door.

The female employee said Emily Gore, 31, of Ocean City, who was still inside, attempted to hit her, according to police reports. The restaurant owner reportedly showed the OCPD officer where Gore was still seated.

When the officer approached Gore, she exhibited signs of intoxication and became hostile, according to police reports. The officer told Gore the business owner wanted her to leave, but she replied she had been invited there, according to police reports. When she was told again she was being trespassed from the premises, she began demanding a reason why she had to leave, according to police reports.

Gore was reportedly stumbling and yelling near the bar, and stumbled toward a patron, knocking over a bar stool, according to police reports. The initial officer placed a hand on Gore’s shoulder in an attempt to escort her from the restaurant. Another OCPD officer arrived on the scene and Gore was placed under arrest, according to police reports.

Gore reportedly resisted being placed in handcuffs and pulled her hands away, despite commands from police to stop resisting. OCPD officers were ultimately able to place Gore in handcuffs, but she continued to yell throughout the arrest process. Meanwhile, numerous guests stopped eating to watch the disturbance Gore was causing in the restaurant, according to police reports.

Gore reportedly flailed her body and continued to yell while she was being escorted from the building. At one point, she spat in the face of one of the transport vehicle officers, according to police reports. OCPD officers interviewed the bar employee, who informed police she had cut Gore off from any more alcohol. The employee reportedly told police Gore unsuccessfully attempted to smack her, which is when the police were called.

A short time later, OCPD officers on the scene learned Gore continued to be uncooperative at the booking facility. According to police reports, earlier in the evening around 5:40 p.m., the same OCPD officers was dispatched to a nearby hotel at 126th Street and observed Gore on the floor in the lobby.

A front desk employee told the officer Gore had asked to charge a phone in the lobby, then became disorderly and threatened to hit the front desk employee, according to police reports. Gore was given an indefinite trespass warning by the employee and the OCPD officer escorted her from the hotel premises. The officer observed Gore walk into the restaurant nearby where the second incident allegedly occurred.

Gore threatened to assault one individual, attempted to assault another, and successfully assaulted to OCPD employees. She was charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault.

x

Inhaling Dust Spray, Cab Fare Unpaid

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested last weekend after taking a cab driver on a tour of West Ocean City to purchase and use electronics dusting spray as an intoxicant before not paying the fare.

Around 9:30 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to Old Landing Road for a reported individual who was refusing to exit a taxi cab. Ocean City Communications advised the taxi driver had reported a male later identified as Gerald Conway, Jr., 52, of Ocean City, was inhaling something and would not get out of his cab, according to police reports.

The cab driver informed Ocean City Communications Conway was not responding to him and that he might need medical attention, according to police reports. Ocean City EMS were dispatched to the scene while OCPD were on their way, according to police reports. An OCPD officer reported when she arrived on the scene, she observed Conway in the second-row seat of the taxi.

He was bent over with a 10-ounce can of Staples-brand electronics duster spray up to his nose. The officer observed Conway depress the trigger on the electronics duster spray and observed its contents go into Conway’s nose, according to police reports. The officer requested Conway give her the can and he looked at her and slowly attempted to hand over the spray can, but could not reach her extended arm, according to police reports.

Ocean City EMS arrived and evaluated Conway, but he refused treatment, according to police reports. Conway attempted to pay the taxi driver for the $44 cab fare, but his bank card declined multiple times. Conway asked the driver to take him to an ATM because he was sure he had money in his account, and that he had no other forms of payment.

The driver could not take Conway to an ATM because he was being arrested for use of a controlled dangerous substance. He never did pay for his $44 cab fare and theft charges were added. During a search incident to the arrest, OCPD officers observed in a bag on the seat next to Conway two more unopened cans of electronics duster, the same brand the officer had taken away from him, according to police reports.

OCPD officers interviewed the taxi driver, who advised Conway was picked up his residence uptown and was driven to Staples in West Ocean City, where he purchased the three cans of electronics duster. The cab driver then drove Conway to another computer store in West Ocean City to purchase more electronics duster because Staples did not have enough, according to police reports.

The other computer store never opened, however, and Conway began using the inhalant while waiting in the parking lot. The cab driver told officers Conway continued to use the inhalant the entire time he drove Conway back to his residence, according to police reports. Conway was charged with the use of a controlled dangerous substance and theft for not paying the cab fare.

x

Downtown Apartment Assault

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic incident at a downtown apartment complex.

Around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to an apartment building at 12th Street for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. The officer met with a female victim, whose nose and left cheek were bloody, according to police reports. The victim refused any treatment by Ocean City EMS.

The victim reportedly told police she resided at the apartment complex with her boyfriend, identified as Tierro Williams, 36, of Ocean City. The victim told police she was lying on the bed when an argument with Williams ensued. The victim told officers Williams threatened to kill her if she did not leave the unit, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Williams ripped the sheet off the bed and began attacking her, punching her repeatedly in the face. The victim reportedly told police she was able to out of the bed, but Williams continued to follow her around the room while punching and slapping her in the face, according to police reports. The victim told police she was eventually able to exit the unit and run away.

The victim reportedly had multiple injuries to her nose and face to corroborate her version of the incident. OCPD officers reportedly could hear Williams yelling inside the unit. When they asked him what had happened, he reportedly told them “Ask her.”

Williams reportedly told police the victim was unemployed and did not help with any of the bills, and that he wanted her to leave, which is when the argument began, according to police reports. Based on the evidence and testimony, Williams was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

x

Suspended Sentence In Strangling Incident

OCEAN CITY — An Ohio man was arrested on first-degree assault and other charges in June after strangling his girlfriend to the point she nearly lost consciousness not once, but twice over the span of several hours pleaded guilty this week to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to 120 days, all of which was then suspended.

Around 1:20 p.m. last June 21, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a residence in the 7th Street area for a reported first-degree assault investigation. The officer met with a female victim, who was reportedly physically upset and crying. The victim reportedly had red marks on the right side of her neck.

The victim told the officer everything was okay and that nothing was going on, but eventually told the officer she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend, later identified as Joseph Carranza, 29, of Canton, Ohio. According to police reports, the victim told the officer during the evening of June 23, Carranza had grabbed her by her hair and slammed her into anything around the couple.

The victim reportedly told police Carranza also strangled her to the point where she began to lose consciousness and later vomited. The victim described the strangling as a choking from behind with Carranza arm pressed up against her neck, which restricted her ability to breathe, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police around 10:30 a.m. the next morning, she asked Carranza to leave the apartment they were renting, and Carranza did so at that time, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police around noon she called Carranza and told him to come back. The victim was reportedly packing a bag to leave Ocean City at the time.

Carranza showed back up around 1 p.m. and “stormed into the apartment,” according to the victim. The victim told police Carranza again put her in a choke hold from behind to the point she began to lose consciousness and had difficulty breathing, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told officers she was able to scream help once, which led to Carranza leaving the apartment.

The victim had red marks and abrasions on her neck consistent with being strangled, according to police reports. Carranza was later located and charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to 120 days, all of which was suspended. He was also placed on probation for 18 months.