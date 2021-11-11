OC Elementary 3rd Graders Learn About Paleontology

Students from Kara Wolf’s third grade science class at Ocean City Elementary have been learning about paleontology and the importance of identifying fossils to learn about Earth long ago.  Above, Anthony Ellison, left, and Keaton Van Amburg are uncovering a picture of a cast/mold fossil of a prehistoric leaf.