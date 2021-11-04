Kiwanis Welcomes Pines Chamber Of Commerce Director To Speak

by
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City recently welcomed Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kerrie Bunting as its guest speaker.  Kiwanis Club President Tim Lund is pictured with Bunting, who informed the group the chamber has relocated recently to 111047 Racetrack Road with a new visitor center.