Greenwoods Collect & Donate Glasses To OC Lions

by
Greenwoods Collect & Donate Glasses To OC Lions

The Greenwood family students collected and donated 444 pairs of glasses from Stephen Decatur High School for community service to the Ocean City Lions Club. Pictured, from left, are Past District Governor Norm Cathell,  Abby (senior), Charlie (sophomore), Jack (junior) and Gail Greenwood and  OC Lion Past President John Topfer.