“Knifty Knitters” Donate Hand-Crocheted Items To Grace Center

Several members of the “Knifty Knitters” group from the Ateaze Senior Center in Baltimore recently made a road trip to the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health in Berlin.  They delivered a new batch of hand-crocheted items for the Baby Boutique at the center. Above, Knifty Knitters’ Ronnie Schuman, Gerrie Smith, Janet Kivett and Bobbie Hollingsworth are pictured Amy Mike, a center volunteer and former board member.