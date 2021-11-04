MCBP Presents Certificate Of Appreciation To Berlin

The Town of Berlin received a certificate of appreciation from the Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) for its submerged gravel wetland on Graham Avenue. Working with MCBP and EA Engineering, the town converted an old electrical transfer station to a sand-gravel wetland that collects and filters stormwater to improve water quality in the coastal bays. Pictured with the certificate are Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood, Mayor Zack Tyndall and Stormwater and Wastewater Superintendent Jamey Latchum.