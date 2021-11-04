Buckingham Elementary Holds PTA Fundraiser At Frontier Town

More than 100 Buckingham Elementary School students attended a fundraising event hosted by the school’s PTA at Frontier Town on Oct. 21. Students were able to tieStudents B dye shirts and enjoyed pizza and ice cream with their families, classmates and teachers. Above, Jamani Mitchell, Maleah Dennis and Madalyn Evans enjoy pizza. Below Hannah Chen and Magnolia Morningstar are pictured at the event. Submitted Photos

