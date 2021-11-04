Fireworks Thrown at Vehicle

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested last weekend after allegedly throwing fireworks at his neighbor’s vehicle and then scrapping with cops trying to investigate the incident.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on Sunset Drive in reference to a fireworks complaint. Officers met with the complainant, who reportedly told police his neighbor, later identified as Dominick Mann, 28, of Ocean City, had intentionally ignited and thrown fireworks at his vehicle.

OCPD officers spoke with a neighbor, who said she heard a loud boom and that she thought a house on the block had exploded, and that it had to be an M-80, according to police reports. On the ground next to the victim’s vehicle, OCPD officers observed the remains of a destroyed firework, according to police reports.

Officers reportedly asked if the victim was still at his residence, which was one floor up from where they were standing. OCPD officers went upstairs and spoke with Mann, who reportedly told them leave his property and that he did not want to speak with them. Mann was verbally hostile with the officers and told them he would sue them if they entered his property.

The victim inspected his vehicle and found scratch marks, which the officers identified. Mann continued to refuse to comply, according to police reports. The officers had not yet completed a malicious destruction of property and Mann was not free to leave yet, according to police reports.

Because of Mann’s behavior, an OCPD officer could not be left alone with him for safety reasons.

Another officer arrived to assist and told the initial officers she could hear Mann screaming from roughly 75 feet away, in violation of the town’s noise ordinance. Mann reportedly told the officers he was going back inside to get away from them. An officer informed Mann he was under arrest at that point.

Mann told police he was not under arrest and resisted their attempts to handcuff him by flailing his arms, according to police reports. OCPD officers eventually had to throw Mann to the ground as he continued to resist being handcuffed. After several knee strikes, punches and a taser targeting, Mann submitted to the arrest. He continued screaming during the arrest process and neighbors came out of their homes to observe the incident. He was charged with obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and a noise violation.

Local Arrested After Stop

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean Pines man was arrested on a slew of charges last week after a traffic-stop in a north-end residential neighborhood.

Around 10:15 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 142nd Street observed a vehicle reportedly going 46 mph in a 25-mph zone in a residential neighborhood. When the vehicle nearly failed to negotiate a turn, the OCPD officer activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle continued without stopping, made a wide turn and drove to the left of a raised center median into opposing traffic, re-directed back to the proper lane and nearly struck a curb. The vehicle continued with the officer behind him with lights activated before eventually stopping at 146th Street. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Brenden Waller, 28, of Ocean Pines.

Waller reportedly sat in his vehicle with the windows up and the doors closed. OCPD officers gave Waller an order to exit his vehicle, but refused to comply, according to police reports. Waller sat in his vehicle with his hands up despite repeated orders to exit, according to police reports.

Assisting officers placed stop sticks in front of Waller’s vehicle because they were concerned he might drive off again, according to police reports. Officers shined flashlights in the vehicle and Waller exhibited signs of intoxication, according to police reports. He continued to refuse to exit and was uncooperative. When asked for his license and registration, Waller reportedly failed to produce any of the documents.

Officers were later able to identify Waller utilizing an expired Maryland driver’s license found in his wallet. About nine minutes later, OCPD officers observed the vehicle’s doors were unlocked. OCPD officers opened the driver’s side door and detected a strong odor of alcohol, according to police reports. Waller mumbled “I do not consent to you opening my door,” according to police reports.

With the door about a third of the way opened, Waller reportedly reached out and pulled it back toward him, nearly slamming an officer’s hand in the door, according to police reports. OCPD officers were able to fully open the door and overpower Waller to get him out of the vehicle. About 20 minutes after the initial traffic stop, OCPD officers were finally able to gain compliance from Waller and place him under arrest. He was charged driving under the influence, failing to identify himself, obstructing and hindering and second-degree assault.

Waller reportedly launched into an expletive-laced tirade at the officers and screamed a female’s name about 100 times, according to police reports, and a disturbing the peace charge was added. Waller was transported to the Public Safety Building and threw his DR-15 Advice of Rights form on the ground. He asked an officer to snuggle with him, refused the alcohol-breath test, requested EMS assistance at least twice, causing EMS to respond, according to police reports.

Jail For Handgun Bust

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man, arrested in May after an open container violation on the Boardwalk led to the discovery of a loaded handgun, was sentenced this week to six months in jail.

Around 10:35 p.m. on May 25, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers patrolling on bicycle on the Boardwalk around 4th Street observed an individual later identified as Glen Greer, 39, of Baltimore, with an open can of beer. When Greer saw the officers, he reportedly threw the open can of beer into a nearby trashcan.

OCPD officers approached Greer and asked him for his identification. Greer reportedly handed his backpack to a female companion. Greer was placed under arrest at that point for possession of an open container of alcohol on the Boardwalk. During a search incident to the arrest, OCPD officers located in the backpack a marijuana cigarette in his pocket and a baggie of marijuana in the backpack.

Also located in the backpack was a Barretta handgun with a live round in the chamber and seven live rounds in the magazine. Greer was arrested on the open container violation and was also charged with weapons violations. The amount of marijuana found in his possession was under 10 grams. This week, Greer entered an Alford plea to the loaded handgun charge and was sentenced to six months in jail. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to prosecute the case.

Jail For Damaging Cruiser

OCEAN CITY — A New York man, arrested in May after kicking and damaging a parked police cruiser in the downtown area, pleaded guilty to one count of malicious destruction of property last week and was sentenced to 53 days in jail.

Around 11:50 p.m. May 19, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 7th Street and St. Louis Avenue for the reported malicious destruction of a parked police vehicle. Ocean City Communications advised the suspect was actively hitting the police car and had kicked off the license plate and the mirrors from the vehicle. Communications advised they had received at least two calls reporting the incident, one of whom had images of the suspect who had caused the damage, according to police reports.

OCPD officers arrived and observed the rear license plate of the police cruiser had been removed and the spot lamp had been ripped from its original location and found on the ground nearby in several pieces. In addition, the rear license plate that had been ripped from the vehicle was severely bent and lying in the middle of the street.

OCPD officers met with the witness who had cell phone pictures of the suspect. That witness said the suspect had walked west on 7th Street before he lost sight of him. Another group of witnesses approached and told the officers the suspect they were looking for was their neighbor and directed the officers to the location, which was nearby, according to police reports.

Officers walked to the location and reportedly could hear a man and a woman arguing loudly in a grassy courtyard area between the two buildings. The male in the argument, later identified as Augusto Rosamilia, 37, of Schenectady, N.Y., matched the description of the suspect in the pictures provided by a witness.

According to police reports, when Rosamilia saw the officers, he began to walk away, then took off running around the neighbors’ building, through the grassy area and up a staircase to his second-floor unit. Officers gave chase and caught Rosamilia just outside his front door. Rosamilia was told he was under arrest, but refused to comply with an order to put his hands behind his back. When he continued to refuse, he was tackled to the ground and officers forcibly got his hands behind his back and handcuffed him.

While Rosamilia was seated on the curb awaiting transport, he repeatedly yelled profanities as the officers on the scene, drawing the attention of at least 12 people standing on the street nearby. In the end, Rosamilia was charged with three counts of malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Last Friday, he pleaded guilty to one count of malicious destruction of property and was sentenced to 53 days in jail.