BIS 6th Grade Build Halloween Town Using Circuits & Switches

Berlin Intermediate School sixth grade students in Kelly Powell’s Enrichment class extended their knowledge of circuits and switches to build a spooky Halloween Town. Pictured are Trent Macrides, Katherine Conway, Ellie Leffew, Samantha Smith, Skylar Miller, Thea Macrides, Aidan Cooper, Izaiah Carven, Dawid Pawlowski, Ka’Ren Duffy, Madelyn Pennington and Elizabeth Lovell.