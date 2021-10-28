WPS Soccer Teams Win Conference Semis

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams each won Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) semifinals this week to advance to championship games.

The Worcester boys beat Holly Grove, 2-0, at home on Tuesday in the ESIAC semifinals. The Mallards got two first-half goals from Jack Gardner and added a second-half goal from Ben McGovern to blank Holly Grove, 3-0. With the win, the Mallards advance to the ESIAC championship game on Thursday against Gunston, a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Mallards lost to Gunston, 2-1, in their last regular season game. The two teams split the regular season series with Worcester beating the Herons, 3-2, back on September 27. The Worcester boys finished the regular season with a 10-2-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Worcester girls won their ESIAC semifinal at home on Tuesday over Salisbury School, 2-0. The Mallards were scheduled to play Salisbury Christian in the ESIAC championship on Thursday, again, a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Mallards split two regular season games with Salisbury Christian this season, with Worcester winning, 1-0 in the season opener, and Salisbury Christian returning the favor with a 3-2 win on September 29. The loss was the only one of the season for the Worcester girls, whose record stands at 8-1.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.