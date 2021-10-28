BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams each won Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) semifinals this week to advance to championship games.

The Worcester boys beat Holly Grove, 2-0, at home on Tuesday in the ESIAC semifinals. The Mallards got two first-half goals from Jack Gardner and added a second-half goal from Ben McGovern to blank Holly Grove, 3-0. With the win, the Mallards advance to the ESIAC championship game on Thursday against Gunston, a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Mallards lost to Gunston, 2-1, in their last regular season game. The two teams split the regular season series with Worcester beating the Herons, 3-2, back on September 27. The Worcester boys finished the regular season with a 10-2-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Worcester girls won their ESIAC semifinal at home on Tuesday over Salisbury School, 2-0. The Mallards were scheduled to play Salisbury Christian in the ESIAC championship on Thursday, again, a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Mallards split two regular season games with Salisbury Christian this season, with Worcester winning, 1-0 in the season opener, and Salisbury Christian returning the favor with a 3-2 win on September 29. The loss was the only one of the season for the Worcester girls, whose record stands at 8-1.