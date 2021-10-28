Seahawks Fall To Bennett, Streak Ends

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team fell to Bennett, 1-0, last week in the regular season finale, but might get another crack at their old Bayside South rivals.

The 1-0 loss to Bennett ended a six-game win streak for Decatur, which finished the regular season with an impressive 10-2 mark. The Seahawks earned a number-two seed in the state 3A-South and will face Oxon Hill in the regional semifinal at home on Friday. Lurking on the other side of the bracket is top-seeded Bennett, which just edged Decatur. Should the Seahawks get past Oxon Hill, they would get a rematch with Bennett in the region final.

