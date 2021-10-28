Oakley’s Mobile Pumpkin Palooza out of Hebron visited Worcester Preparatory School this month educating students on the different types of pumpkins, squash, gourds and more. Each Lower School grade attended the Mobile Pumpkin Palooza to learn about the different vegetable types in the squash family that help makes the fall season so special. Students also participated in other sensory activities and selected a pumpkin of their own to take home. Students pictured above are Georgia Duffie, Ellie Bookwalter, Lilly Brittingham, Carter Merryman, Wesley DeVito, Emery Anthony, Emily Leiner and Adee Carmean. Below are Emily Hafeli, Elle Wilsey, Madison Andrews and Kristie Carr. Submitted Photos