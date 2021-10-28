Thngs to do

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Oct. 29: Trunk Or Treat

American Legion Post #123 will host the free event, 6-8 p.m. Children will receive a hot dog, chips and bottle of water. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Event sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion Riders.

Oct. 30: Fall Bazaar

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Swann Keys Clubhouse located on Activities Way in Swann Keys development. Crafters, food, homemade baked goods, 50/50 drawing, giveaways, Crime Stoppers demonstration and more.

Oct. 30: Chicken BBQ

Benefiting the Stephen Decatur High School wrestling team, the drive-thru event at the old Harley lot will feature chicken, coleslaw, chips, roll and soda for $10 from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Oct. 30: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road. $8/adult and $4/child, 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Oct. 30: Gift, Craft Show

Find the perfect gift at the Quota Club of Salisbury Christmas Gift & Craft Show, which is back at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury for its 35th annual event. The show features 75-plus crafters and vendors. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, and kids ages 5 and under are admitted free. All proceeds from the event are used to serve the local community, with a focus on women, children, the deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired.

Nov. 2-4: Basic Boating

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course, virtually. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC-@Gmail.com.

Nov. 4, 11, 18, 23: Coat & Toy Drives

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City announces its annual coat and toy drives. Collections are in the Ocean Pines Community Center parking lot from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Unwrapped toy donations will be delivered to Worcester G.O.L.D. and coats will be taken to Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Boots, shoes, thermal ware, sweatshirts, sweaters, jeans, gloves, scarves and blankets are also accepted.

Nov. 5: Fall Glow Walk

Put your glow (sticks) on and enjoy a fun free walk starting in Stephen Decatur Park and the downtown (approximately 4.5 kilometers). Hosted by the Berlin Parks Commission in partnership with the Worcester County Health Department Just Walk Worcester program. Free raffle entry for every walker. Registration starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 6: Sight & Sound Bus Trip

Stevenson United Methodist Church Women’s Group is organizing a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. to see Queen Esther. Bus leaves the church at 8 a.m. on Nov. 6 and returns at 11 p.m. Reservations due Oct. 10. Checks to be made out to Stevenson Women, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions, Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.

Nov. 6: Artisan, Craft Fair

The entire Ocean Pines Community Center will be turned into a Winter Wonderland by the Pine’eer Craft Club with all custom-made items displayed by vendors. Proceeds from sales and activities benefit the Ocean Pines community. Nancy Burkett, 302-233-0761.

Nov. 6: Auxiliary Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a carry out Chicken and Dumpling Dinner for just $12 per dinner. Green beans and Sweet Potato sides. Extra pint of dumplings, $7. Pickup times are 5-7 p.m. at the main station. Orders must be called in by Nov. 3 to 619-922-9950.

Nov. 6: Christmas Bazaar

The Community Church at Ocean Pines will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the church at 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin. The bazaar will feature Christmas decorations and trees, linens and things, new and gently used clothing, gifts and potpourri, children’s books and toys, and a bake sale. Proceeds from the event will support the Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry.

Nov. 9: Monthly Meeting

The Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association is having its monthly meeting at the American Legion of Berlin, Post 123 on Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin. Meeting officially starts at 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to attend, arrive early to get a seat. This month’s guest speaker is Kennedy Paynter, Associate Professor at the University of Maryland, College Park on oyster research.

Nov. 13: Christmas Bazaar

Atlantic United Methodist Church will hold its 43rd annual event 10 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring vintage and new jewelry, baked delights, gift shopping, a silent auction and carryout lunch. Thrift shop will be open as well. Proceeds support local missions.

Nov. 13: Flannel Formal

Hosted by the Lower Shore Land Trust, event raises funds for conservation programming on the Lower Eastern Shore. This year’s event will take place from 3-6 p.m. at The Manor at Brooklyn Meadows in Berlin. To purchase tickets or to inquire about sponsoring, visit www.lowershorelandtrust.org or call 443-234-5587.

Nov. 19: Bazaar, Marketplace

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church downtown Salisbury starts its Holiday Bazaar and Marketplace as part of Third Friday, 5-8 p.m. continuing Saturday, Nov. 20 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) All are welcome to visit the church’s parish hall or may bid online for selected items, beginning Nov. 1, at www.biddingowl.com. Check https://stpeteschurch.net/holiday-bazaar/ as event nears.

Nov. 19: BFC Seafood Night

November’s Friday night carryout dinners series at the Berlin Fire Company continues with Seafood Night featuring a half pound steamed shrimp, macaroni salad and French fries for $15; one pound of steamed shrimp with no sides, $20; and fried clam strips, macaroni salad and French fries for $12. The next dinner will be spaghetti Dec. 10.

Nov .20: Bingomania

Bingomania, the Eastern Shore’s largest bingo cash prize event, returns to the Wicomico Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. for early bird games, and regular games begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission includes all regular and special games, including the Jumbo Jackpot Game. Regular game payouts are $500, while special games will pay out $1,000. Tickets are $45 per person in advance and $55 per person at the door; fees may apply to ticket prices. Tickets at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org and by phone at 410-548-4911. All proceeds benefit the Mardela Middle & High School Bands.

Nov 25: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 42nd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform of attendance at 410-289-4054 or sign-up on line at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will be available for shut-ins with a call.

Nov. 27: Drive Thru Luncheon

Drive Thru Church Luncheon from 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including chili, peas and dumplings and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details. Hunters are welcome.