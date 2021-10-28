Luke Scott Named “Tough Guy Of The Week”

by
This week’s Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Week” went to Luke Scott for his strong performance in a narrow loss to Queen Anne’s. Pictured above is Scott (center) flanked by ATP’s Charles Curran (left) and Head Coach Jake Coleman (right).

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.