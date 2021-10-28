International liquor company Tito’s Handmade Vodka/Love, Tito’s and the Market Street Inn in Salisbury recently teamed up to give back to Lower Shore families. Through a unique fundraising program hosted at Market Street, Love, Tito’s gave $3,000 to the Brooke Mulford Memorial Fund held at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The fund supports Easter Seals Camp Fairlee and Believe in Tomorrow House By The Sea. The fund was created in memory of Brooke Mulford, daughter of Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford, to support causes that were special to Brooke. Pictured, from left, are BJ Summers, Director of Development and Donor Relations, Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore; Rob Mulford, owner, Market Street Inn; Katie Murphy, Sales Representative, Tito’s Handmade Vodka; and Stayton Hastings, Field Sales Manager, Breakthru Beverage Group. Submitted Photos