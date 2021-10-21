Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Friday, Oct. 22: Frankie Moran
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
x
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 22: TBA
x
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays: Phil Perdue
x
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Chest Pains
Sundays & Wednesdays:
DJ Wax
x
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 22: Smooth Rythm
Wednesday, Oct. 27:
Acoustic Campfire
x
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 22:
Trailer Park Romeo
Saturday, Oct. 23:
Skid Lid
Sunday, Oct. 24:
Karoake W/Jeremy
Cork bar
Saturday, Oct. 23: TBA
x
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 22:
DJ RobCee, Hit Parade
Saturday, Oct. 23:
DJ Hook, Jumper
Monday, Oct. 25:
Bryan Clark
x
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 22: DJ BK
Sunday, Oct. 24: DJ BK
x
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 22: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 23:
Rogue Citizens, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Oct. 24:
Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T
Thursday, Oct. 28:
DJ Billy T
x
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday – Sunday, Oct. 22-24:
Elvis Fest
x
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,
Ocean Pines
Saturday, Oct. 30: DJ BK
x
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 22:
Beats By Styler
Saturday, Oct. 23:
Rogue Citizens
Sunday, Oct. 24:
Beats By Styler
Mondays:
Beats By Styler
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Styler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
x
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Saturday, Oct. 23:
DJ Adam Dutch
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 22 & 23:
Sugar Jack
x
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 22:
Triple Rail Turn,
DJ Tuff & The Way Outs
Saturday, Oct. 23:
John McNutt Band,
DJ Cruz & Lima Bean Riot
Thursday, Oct. 28:
Opposite Directions