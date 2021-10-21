Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Friday, Oct. 22: Frankie Moran

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

x

Buxy’s Salty Dog/

Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 22: TBA

x

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays: Phil Perdue

x

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Chest Pains

Sundays & Wednesdays:

DJ Wax

x

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 22: Smooth Rythm

Wednesday, Oct. 27:

Acoustic Campfire

x

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 22:

Trailer Park Romeo

Saturday, Oct. 23:

Skid Lid

Sunday, Oct. 24:

Karoake W/Jeremy

Cork bar

Saturday, Oct. 23: TBA

x

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 22:

DJ RobCee, Hit Parade

Saturday, Oct. 23:

DJ Hook, Jumper

Monday, Oct. 25:

Bryan Clark

x

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 22: DJ BK

Sunday, Oct. 24: DJ BK

x

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, Oct. 22: DJ Billy T

Saturday, Oct. 23:

Rogue Citizens, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, Oct. 24:

Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T

Thursday, Oct. 28:

DJ Billy T

x

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The Clarion Hotel

Friday – Sunday, Oct. 22-24:

Elvis Fest

x

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,

Ocean Pines

Saturday, Oct. 30: DJ BK

x

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Oct. 22:

Beats By Styler

Saturday, Oct. 23:

Rogue Citizens

Sunday, Oct. 24:

Beats By Styler

Mondays:

Beats By Styler

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Styler

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

x

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Saturday, Oct. 23:

DJ Adam Dutch

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 22 & 23:

Sugar Jack

x

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 22:

Triple Rail Turn,

DJ Tuff & The Way Outs

Saturday, Oct. 23:

John McNutt Band,

DJ Cruz & Lima Bean Riot

Thursday, Oct. 28:

Opposite Directions