The Art League of Ocean City’s cocktail party, hosted at the Spain Wine Bar at the Cambria Hotel, celebrated the sponsors and homeowners of the Sand Castle Home Tour, currently in progress through Oct. 31, a benefit for the nonprofit art league. Top, Art League of Ocean City Executive Director Rina Thaler and Board President John Sisson pose with John Rego of T&G Builders at the thank you party. T&G is the 2021 tour’s main sponsor. Middle, Mary Foelber, chair of the 2021 Sand Castle Home Tour, Michael Foelber, and homeowners Seanna and Matt Covell celebrate at the cocktail party. Bottom, Christine and Brian Selzer received a custom home portrait of their South Point residence that is included on the virtual home tour.