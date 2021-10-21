Decatur quarterback Ashten Snelsire scampers in for a touchdown in the Seahawks narrow 35-34 loss to Queen Anne’s last week.

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team dropped a close on to visiting Queen Anne’s last weekend, 35-34, to fall to 4-3 on the season.

The Seahawks led 21-14 at the half, but the Lions scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter to tie the game at 21-21 heading into the fourth. Queen Anne’s outscored Decatur, 14-13, in the final quarter to pull out the one-point win.

Ashten Snelsire threw 47 passes in the game and completed 30 to finish with 391 yards and two touchdowns. Snelsire also ran for a touchdown. Luke Mergott scored two rushing touchdowns. Decatur only ran the ball 17 times in the game. Caden Shockley was the leading rusher with eight carries for 26 yards.

Marqui Henry led the passing attack with eight catches for 144 yards. Zimere Handy caught seven passes for 78 yards, Mergott had three catches for 67 yards and Brycen Coleman caught six passes for 50 yards.