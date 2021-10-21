Seahawks Edged By Queen Anne’s, 35-34

by
Seahawks Edged By Queen Anne’s, 35-34
Decatur quarterback Ashten Snelsire scampers in for a touchdown in the Seahawks narrow 35-34 loss to Queen Anne’s last week.

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team dropped a close on to visiting Queen Anne’s last weekend, 35-34, to fall to 4-3 on the season.

The Seahawks led 21-14 at the half, but the Lions scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter to tie the game at 21-21 heading into the fourth. Queen Anne’s outscored Decatur, 14-13, in the final quarter to pull out the one-point win.

Ashten Snelsire threw 47 passes in the game and completed 30 to finish with 391 yards and two touchdowns. Snelsire also ran for a touchdown. Luke Mergott scored two rushing touchdowns. Decatur only ran the ball 17 times in the game. Caden Shockley was the leading rusher with eight carries for 26 yards.

Marqui Henry led the passing attack with eight catches for 144 yards. Zimere Handy caught seven passes for 78 yards, Mergott had three catches for 67 yards and Brycen Coleman caught six passes for 50 yards.

west o bottle shop

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.