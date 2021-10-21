Stephen Decatur High School Announced 2021 Homecoming Court

Stephen Decatur High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court ahead of this weekend’s annual dance. Pictured, above from left, are seniors Avery Braciszewski, Caroline Taylor, Darby Moore, Bailey Pusey and Georgia Oglesby. Below, back from left, are Seniors Khi Reid, Joe Buxbaum and Noah Reho; and, front, Zachery Thornton and Sam Woodley. The Homecoming King will be crowned during the annual pep rally on Friday afternoon, and the Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime of Friday’s Homecoming football game.

