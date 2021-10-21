Berlin Intermediate Sixth Graders Toured Downtown

by

Students ABerlin Intermediate School’s sixth grade students in Kelly Powell’s Enrichment class toured downtown Berlin for different electrical elements. Students then applied their findings toward the discovery and creation of a light circuit. Pictured are Mackenna Foreman, Emory Jack, Catrina Donmoyer, Donavon Robbins, Israel David, Aiden Buchheit and Tanner Edelmann.