If running out of food is any indication, the first Festa Piccola in Ocean City was a huge success for the Ocean City Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Patrons lined up before the 11 a.m. opening and the lodge began running out of food within the first hour of the five-hour event. Chair Sal Castorina said, “We offered the same great homemade Italian food and baked goods that we feature in March but because of Covid we offered carry out only. We were overwhelmed by the response and ran out of food much earlier than we anticipated.” Castorina said the team will “have plenty to serve at our next scheduled St. Joseph’s Day Festival, March 19, 2022.” Serving homemade Italian foods from the kitchen were, from left, Barb Graziosi, Sharon Smith, Donna Potenza and Rosemarie Pomilla. Below right, selling homemade Italian pastries, cakes cookies and more below were, from left, Rosemary Gear, Cretia Motsco, Rosemary Rogers and Jo Alexander.