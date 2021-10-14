Cohen Installed As Kiwanis Division 5 Lieutenant Governor

The Kiwanis year begins on Oct. 1 every year. It’s the time when new officers take over. The Kiwanis Capital District has divisions by geographic territory. Division 5 encompasses 11 clubs on the Eastern Shore of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia that are governed by a lieutenant governor. On Sept. 29, Steve Cohen, outgoing president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City, was installed as the new lieutenant governor of Division 5. Above, Cohen is pictured with Outgoing Division 5 Lt. Governor Christine Johnson holding the banner denoting the lieutenant governor post now resides with the Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines-Ocean City.