Commissioners Proclaim October 10-16 As Worcester County History Week

by
Commissioners Proclaim October 10-16 As Worcester County History Week

The Worcester County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing Oct. 10-16, 2021 as Worcester County History Week. Those pictured include Ocean Pines Marketing and Public Relations Director Josh Davis, Delmarva Discovery Museum Acting Director Christy Gordon, Beach to Bay Heritage Area Executive Director Lisa Challenger, Worcester County History Week organizer Nancy Howard, Newt Weaver and Christine Okerblom of the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum; Heather Nottingham of Calvin B. Taylor House Museum and Commissioners Diana Purnell, Ted Elder, Bud Church, Jim Bunting, Chip Bertino, Joe Mitrecic and Josh Nordstrom. Submitted Photos